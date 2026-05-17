Phl karatekas bag two gold medals

The Philippines saved the best for last, winning six medals in the U14 category on the final day of the Karate One Youth League on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After three listless days, the Filipino karatekas finished fourth in the medal tally with a 2-2-2 gold-silver-bronze haul in the country’s first-ever hosting of the Youth League.

Kathleya Bustamante defeated Ana Jovic of Australia, 6-2, to clinch the gold medal in the kumite female -47-kilogram division.