Phl karatekas bag two gold medals

The Philippines saved the best for last, winning six medals in the U14 category on the final day of the Karate One Youth League on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
After three listless days, the Filipino karatekas finished fourth in the medal tally with a 2-2-2 gold-silver-bronze haul in the country’s first-ever hosting of the Youth League.
Kathleya Bustamante defeated Ana Jovic of Australia, 6-2, to clinch the gold medal in the kumite female -47-kilogram division.
The 13-year-old karateka from General Santos City couldn’t help but feel emotional after making an impact in her first World Karate Federation (WKF) tournament.
“It is my first time competing in a WKF tourney. I’m very happy that I did my best to get the gold medal,” Bustamante said.
“I was nervous at first, but I used my mind to play smart.”
Also striking gold was Francis Erl Jud Abundo, who breezed past Azlee Khairi bin Wan Zuraimi of Brunei, 7-0, to rule the under-14 male kumite -40-kilogram class.
It was a fitting victory for Abundo, who will celebrate his 13th birthday with a shiny gold medal around his neck.
“I thought it would be a close fight because it was the finals,” Abundo, a Grade 7 student at Agustinian Abbey School of Las Piñas, said.
“I tried to attack, but he didn’t counter. I landed kicks and punches, and that’s when I won.”
Dean Caleb Montalbo and Alexa Rae Vallesteros added a silver medal each after settling for runner-up honors in the male and female kata divisions, respectively.
Ashana Geanne Sabote nipped Niela Aieza Albano, 2-1, in the repechage round of the kumite female -42kg class, while Kaylani Vergara outplayed Andrea Nikolic of Serbia, 4-1, to secure the second bronze medal.