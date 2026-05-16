Varias, Caruana miss Karate One bronze medals

“It can be overwhelming in the tournament because all of the competitors are really good,” the 15-year-old Varias said.

“I was so nervous during the bronze medal match and I wasn’t able to execute on what I needed to do.”

Also falling short is 17-year-old Carl Caruana, who lost to Levon Shaishian of WKF-1 in the bronze medal match of junior kumite male +76kg class.

Caruana, who hails from North Cotabato, said he was still proud of his performance as he went up against elite competition.

After the Manila leg of the Youth League, Caruana will also compete in the 66th Palarong Pambansa from 24 to 31 May in Agusan del Sur.