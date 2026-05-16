Varias, Caruana miss Karate One bronze medals

The Philippines continued to miss the podium as Ysabella Arwen Varias and Carl Caruana fell short in their respective bronze medal matches on the third day of the Karate One-Youth League on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Varias lost to Momanu Alexandra of Romania, 0-4, in the bronze medal match of the cadet kumite female -61-kilogram division and admitted nerves got the best of her.
“It can be overwhelming in the tournament because all of the competitors are really good,” the 15-year-old Varias said.
“I was so nervous during the bronze medal match and I wasn’t able to execute on what I needed to do.”
Also falling short is 17-year-old Carl Caruana, who lost to Levon Shaishian of WKF-1 in the bronze medal match of junior kumite male +76kg class.
Caruana, who hails from North Cotabato, said he was still proud of his performance as he went up against elite competition.
After the Manila leg of the Youth League, Caruana will also compete in the 66th Palarong Pambansa from 24 to 31 May in Agusan del Sur.
“I had a hard time hitting my opponent because he was so tall. But I am proud that I was able to get here,” Caruana said.
“I dedicate this fight to my parents who had to borrow money just so I can book a ticket to Manila via a ship. I owe this achievement to them.”