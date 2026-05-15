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Filipino karatekas get wiped out

ZIAN Alexander Sing of the Philippines fails to make a dent in the junior kumite 61 kg of the Karate One Youth League on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
ZIAN Alexander Sing of the Philippines fails to make a dent in the junior kumite 61 kg of the Karate One Youth League on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PSC
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Eduardo Berco III fell short of a podium finish as the Philippines remained empty-handed in the second day of the Karate One Youth League on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Berco, a Batang Pinoy gold medalist from General Santos City, lost to Lao Cheok Hang of Macau, 1-5, in the bronze medal match of the junior male kumite -61-kilogram division.

ZIAN Alexander Sing of the Philippines fails to make a dent in the junior kumite 61 kg of the Karate One Youth League on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
All eyes on rising stars in Karate One

He initially lost to Maksym Viechikanov of Ukraine, 1-7, in the first round but was able to defeat

Logan Morrison of Scotland, 7-1, and subdued Mwtt Witharana of Sri Lanka, 3-1, in the repechage to earn a medal match against Hang.

In the same division, Zian Alexander Sing lost in the semifinals after losing 1-3 to Sukrob Sadullayev of Ukraine.

Rei Alec Servan also fell short in the junior female -53kg category quarterfinals after dropping a heartbreaking 1-2 loss against Lucy Choi-Lawrence of Australia

Kevin Llup made it all the way to the quarterfinal of the junior male -55kg event but fell to Abdulrahman Arafat of Saudi Arabia, 4-14.

Around 58 countries participated in the first Youth League leg held in Manila with over 1,000 karatekas in attendance.

Karate One Youth League Manila 2026
Eduardo Berco III karate results
Mall of Asia Arena karate tournament
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