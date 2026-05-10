Chasing an artistic calling beyond the stage

A scholar’s responsibility to give back

This commitment to teaching and sharing knowledge forms a core part of Mendoza’s advocacy as a CCP scholar. Beyond honing her craft as a performer, she seeks to give back by creating accessible learning spaces, mentoring aspiring artists, and sharing the values and discipline she gained through her own training.

This same sense of purpose has shaped the way she views her journey in the scholarship program.

“I was really surprised to be accepted because I thought that the CCP scholarship is only given to students who have attained high artistic achievements,” Mendoza recalled, describing the moment she received the news in 2021.

For Mendoza, being a scholar is not only about artistic excellence. It is also about nurturing the next generation and contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable arts community. As a scholar supported by a public institution, she carries a strong sense of duty to make the most of the opportunity given to her.

“There are now high expectations and standards to uphold, because my education is funded by the taxpayers’ money. I want to give back to all the people who have supported me in pursuing music by doing well,” she said.

Mendoza credits her family, peers, and mentors for helping her navigate the technical and emotional demands of the music industry. Their steady support, she said, continues to inspire her to believe in her potential.

“That’s what helps me push through and continue doing what I can,” she said.

Beyond performing and teaching, Mendoza has also taken on production work and workshop facilitation, experiences that have allowed her to explore other dimensions of music. These engagements have broadened her understanding of the field and strengthened her belief that an artist’s work can extend far beyond performance.

Reflecting on her journey as a CCP scholar, performer, and teacher, Mendoza also emphasized the importance of knowing when to pause.

“If you want to pursue music, it’s important to take care of yourself. The love and dedication to music and practicing go hand in hand with resting,” she said.

In the future, Mendoza hopes to continue integrating music with other disciplines. This direction is reflected in her capstone project, Titik at Tinig: A Workshop on Teaching Literacy through Music, at UP Diliman. She also dreams of collaborating with other artists while continuing her path toward becoming a licensed professional music educator.

Answering the call onstage and beyond

As she looks ahead, Mendoza remains committed to both aspects of her identity: performer and educator. What first sparked in the classroom has blossomed into a purpose that reaches beyond personal achievement.

Through teaching and performing, Mendoza presents music as a communal relationship — an exchange between artist and audience, teacher and student, sound and feeling.

“I just love both,” she said with a chuckle, referring to playing the violin and teaching, as if the thought of giving up either part of herself were unthinkable.

In many ways, Mendoza’s name seems to echo her journey. Kaya, which means “can” in Filipino, has become more than a name. It is a quiet affirmation of what she continues to do through music: to connect, to teach, to grow, and to open possibilities for others.

For Mendoza, the calling does not end when the performance is over. It continues in every lesson shared, every student encouraged, and every note that finds its way from one life to another.