Tony-winning 'Master Class' puts Maria Callas on Manila stage this May

The Philippine Opera Company (POC) will close its current season—which kicked off in November 2025—with a loud, dramatic bang.

This May, the company mounts Terrence McNally’s Tony-winning juggernaut, Master Class, as the grand finale of its 25th anniversary.

Theater royalty Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo steps into the formidable shoes of Maria Callas, the icon known as "La Divina." Callas possessed a voice like a force of nature and a private life that served as a blueprint for tabloid tragedy. Directed by Jaime del Mundo, this production aims to prove that opera remains the most sharp-edged game in town.

The diva’s dictum

The play drops us into a rehearsal hall at Juilliard in the early '70s. A fading Callas trades the world’s great stages for a lectern, but do not expect a polite syllabus.

Callas treats her students as psychological springboards, spiraling into "interior monologues" that revisit her glory days at La Scala—the 18th-century Milanese cathedral of opera that acts as the ultimate litmus test for any serious vocalist. Between technical critiques, she relives her triumphs in Italy and her crushing public rejection by billionaire Aristotle Onassis.

The ensemble tasked to survive her scrutiny includes Alexandra Bernas as the scrutinized Sophie de Palma, Arman Ferrer as the bravado-heavy tenor Tony Candolino, and Angeli Benipayo as Sharon Graham, the student brave enough to fire back. They receive support from Louie Angelo Ocaas the accompanist Manny Weinstock and Nelsito Gomez as the stagehand.