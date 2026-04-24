Review: 'Michael,' a compelling portrait of the making of a legend

If you’re looking for dirt in this film, you’re better off watching Leaving Neverland (2019). Is Antoine Fuqua’s Michael a "sanitized" account of the King of Pop? No.

The movie poster makes its mission clear: this is about the "origin" and the "making" of Michael Jackson, portrayed here by his real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson.

Michael focuses on the genesis of his career, specifically as part of the Jackson 5 (which later on became The Jacksons under Epic Records). The movie's intention is to provide a foundation for understanding how Michael was formed—both as a person and a persona—up until the world-shattering 1988 "Bad" World Tour, the year he officially became the King of Pop.

Who was Michael before he quit The Jacksons in 1984? That is the era this film is determined to explore.

While the 2005 "not guilty" verdict remains a polarized debate today, the movie is not interested in litigating the future. It is interested in the boy before the world decided who he was.