MG starts G50 PHEV deliveries

SAIC Motor Philippines has started retail sales and deliveries of the MG G50 PHEV after the plug-in hybrid MPV drew more than 800 reservations since its unveiling at the Manila International Auto Show in April 2026.
The first customer units were turned over at MG Alabang to Mauro Cortez and Reginald Gregorio. Cortez, a business owner, plans to use the G50 PHEV for his furniture business operations. Gregorio chose the vehicle for family use and daily trips.
The G50 PHEV enters the local market with a price of P1,398,888. During its MIAS preview, MG offered a complimentary 7-kW wall charger, an instant P10,000 discount, and another P10,000 discount for every month of waiting in case unit availability was delayed.
MG Motor Philippines president Wei Wei Zhang said the turnover was a key step for the brand as it begins customer deliveries of the G50 PHEV.
“We are encouraged by the positive response to this model, and we remain committed to providing Filipino motorists with innovative mobility solutions that combine performance, efficiency, and everyday usability,” Zhang said.
The G50 PHEV uses a 1.5-liter gasoline engine paired with an electric motor and a dedicated hybrid transmission.
The system produces a combined 299 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque. MG said the vehicle can travel up to 95 kilometers on electric power alone and up to 1,415 kilometers with its combined electric and gasoline range.
The seven-seater MPV comes with second-row captain seats and a three-seat third row. The third row folds in a 60:40 split to expand cargo room. MG lists 406 liters of cargo space with the third row in use and 1,162 liters once the seats are folded.
The cabin includes a digital instrument cluster, center infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted rear air conditioning vents, parking sensors, a 360-degree-view camera and an advanced driver assistance system.
MG said the early response to the G50 PHEV points to growing interest in new energy vehicles among Filipino buyers. The model targets families and business owners who want the range of a gasoline vehicle with the option to drive on electric power for shorter trips.
The G50 PHEV also adds another electrified option to MG’s Philippine lineup as the brand expands its dealer network and aftersales support.