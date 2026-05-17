MG starts G50 PHEV deliveries

The system produces a combined 299 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque. MG said the vehicle can travel up to 95 kilometers on electric power alone and up to 1,415 kilometers with its combined electric and gasoline range.

The seven-seater MPV comes with second-row captain seats and a three-seat third row. The third row folds in a 60:40 split to expand cargo room. MG lists 406 liters of cargo space with the third row in use and 1,162 liters once the seats are folded.

The cabin includes a digital instrument cluster, center infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted rear air conditioning vents, parking sensors, a 360-degree-view camera and an advanced driver assistance system.

MG said the early response to the G50 PHEV points to growing interest in new energy vehicles among Filipino buyers. The model targets families and business owners who want the range of a gasoline vehicle with the option to drive on electric power for shorter trips.

The G50 PHEV also adds another electrified option to MG’s Philippine lineup as the brand expands its dealer network and aftersales support.