GAC plugs in

GAC said the model can charge up to 80 percent in about 20 minutes, which makes it one of the more practical options in the lineup for buyers who remain wary of long charging stops.

The HYPTEC HT sat at the more premium end of the display. The five-seater electric SUV carried its dual-stage electric gullwing doors, Nappa leather interior and fast-charging capability. GAC said it can reach a 70 percent charge in 15 minutes.

The GS8 HEV represented the brand’s larger hybrid SUV offer. It uses GAC’s 2.0-liter turbocharged Mega Wave powertrain paired with the fourth-generation Toyota Hybrid System. The system produces 140 kW and 320 Nm of torque.

The EMKOO HEV completed the lineup as a compact hybrid SUV. It uses a full parallel hybrid system and carries a sharper exterior design than the usual compact SUV shape.

GAC Philippines also used the event to highlight introductory prices that remain available until 31 May 2026. The AION V Premium is priced at P1.418 million, down from its P1.498 million suggested retail price. The AION V Ultra is offered at P1.598 million from P1.698 million.

The HYPTEC HT Elite carries an introductory price of P2.160 million from P2.260 million, while the HYPTEC HT Premium is listed at P2.480 million from P2.580 million.

The GS8 HEV is offered at P2.338 million from P2.488 million, while the EMKOO HEV is priced at P1.380 million from P1.480 million.

The company also cited its after-sales network as part of its ownership pitch. GAC said it now has 30 dealerships nationwide and a Manila parts warehouse that supports faster parts availability.

Its warranty coverage reaches up to five years for internal combustion vehicles and up to eight years for EVs. New owners also get two years of roadside assistance.

With the festival now over, GAC’s next test comes after the test drives, when customers decide if its electric and hybrid SUVs make sense beyond the event grounds.