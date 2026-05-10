GAC plugs in

GAC Philippines brought its new energy vehicle lineup to the 2026 Auto Focus Summer Test Drive Festival, where visitors were able to drive and compare the brand’s latest electric and hybrid SUVs after the event wrapped up over the weekend.
The display centered on four models: the AION V, HYPTEC HT, GS8 HEV and EMKOO HEV. GAC Philippines used the annual test drive festival to put its electric and hybrid models in front of customers who wanted more than showroom brochures and spec sheets.
Steven Wang, senior vice president of GAC International, said the event gave Filipino customers another chance to experience the company’s new energy lineup.
He said the brand wanted visitors to try the vehicles firsthand and see how its electrified models fit daily use.
“This 2026, we are thrilled to provide another hands-on experience for Filipinos to enjoy the new energy lineup of GAC,” Steven Wang said.
“We invite everyone to experience the cutting-edge difference firsthand, embodying our commitment to electrified performance and sustainable luxury.”
The AION V served as GAC’s mid-size electric SUV entry at the event. It uses the brand’s Magazine Battery 2.0 and has a claimed range of more than 600 kilometers.
GAC said the model can charge up to 80 percent in about 20 minutes, which makes it one of the more practical options in the lineup for buyers who remain wary of long charging stops.
The HYPTEC HT sat at the more premium end of the display. The five-seater electric SUV carried its dual-stage electric gullwing doors, Nappa leather interior and fast-charging capability. GAC said it can reach a 70 percent charge in 15 minutes.
The GS8 HEV represented the brand’s larger hybrid SUV offer. It uses GAC’s 2.0-liter turbocharged Mega Wave powertrain paired with the fourth-generation Toyota Hybrid System. The system produces 140 kW and 320 Nm of torque.
The EMKOO HEV completed the lineup as a compact hybrid SUV. It uses a full parallel hybrid system and carries a sharper exterior design than the usual compact SUV shape.
GAC Philippines also used the event to highlight introductory prices that remain available until 31 May 2026. The AION V Premium is priced at P1.418 million, down from its P1.498 million suggested retail price. The AION V Ultra is offered at P1.598 million from P1.698 million.
The HYPTEC HT Elite carries an introductory price of P2.160 million from P2.260 million, while the HYPTEC HT Premium is listed at P2.480 million from P2.580 million.
The GS8 HEV is offered at P2.338 million from P2.488 million, while the EMKOO HEV is priced at P1.380 million from P1.480 million.
The company also cited its after-sales network as part of its ownership pitch. GAC said it now has 30 dealerships nationwide and a Manila parts warehouse that supports faster parts availability.
Its warranty coverage reaches up to five years for internal combustion vehicles and up to eight years for EVs. New owners also get two years of roadside assistance.
With the festival now over, GAC’s next test comes after the test drives, when customers decide if its electric and hybrid SUVs make sense beyond the event grounds.