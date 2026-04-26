MG eyes SolidCore launch

MG said it plans to begin rolling out its new semi-solid state battery technology before the end of the year as the company moves deeper into electrified vehicle development.
Called the SolidCore Battery, the system uses semi-solid electrolytes that act as a protective barrier inside the battery cell. MG said the design improves charging speed, driving range, and safety compared with current lithium-ion battery systems.
The company said the battery also performs better in low-temperature conditions and does not require preheating before use. MG added that the technology delivers stronger acceleration response and is built to comply with present and future regulations in different markets.
MG described the SolidCore Battery as a step between traditional lithium-ion batteries and full solid-state battery systems. The company said the battery is less affected by extreme temperatures, which could help in tropical markets such as the Philippines.
Initial deployment will focus on MG electric vehicles for the European market before the end of 2026.
In the Philippines, MG continues to expand its electrified lineup through its Hybrid+ system, now used in the locally available ZS Hybrid+, HS Hybrid+, and MG3 Hybrid+.