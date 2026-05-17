Markets light up over titan initial offers

SpaceX is targeting an initial public offering that would raise up to $80 billion, roughly double the funds generated from all 2025 IPOs.

OpenAI and Anthropic are eyeing IPOs raising $60 billion, also huge numbers compared with the norm.

“We’re really in unprecedented times,” said Emily Zheng, an analyst for PitchBook, a research platform specializing in private capital. “And this concentration is more extreme than ever.”

The trio is poised to enter public markets as the Middle East war adds to inflationary pressures and fogs the geopolitical landscape.

Unique batch

But that factor is not expected to impede the arrival of SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic.

“These three companies are kind of unique,” said Jay Ritter, a specialist in IPOs at the University of Florida.

Mark Roberts, managing partner at the Blueshirt Group, also expects the offerings to be well subscribed.

“There’s enough capital to enthusiastically embrace these three companies if they are priced correctly,” Roberts said.