10 biggest stock debuts

Saudi Aramco — the Saudi oil giant raised $25.6 billion on the Riyadh stock exchange in December 2019;

Alibaba — at $21.8 billion, the Chinese e-commerce giant made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014;

SoftBank Corp. — $21.3 billion on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2018;

AgBank — $19.2 billion. Chinese lender Agricultural Bank of China listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges in July 2010;

ICBC — $19.1 billion. Another Chinese bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), also opted for Hong Kong and Shanghai in October 2006;

NTT Mobile — $18.1 billion. The Japanese mobile operator was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in October 1998;

Visa Inc. — $17.9 billion. The American credit card network made its New York Stock Exchange debut in March 2008;

AIA Group — $17.8 billion. This Asian subsidiary of American insurer AIG arrived on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2010;

Enel — $16.5 billion. The Italian energy giant, whose shares trade in Milan and New York, made its stock market debut in November 1999; and

Facebook (now Meta) — $16.0 billion in New York in May 2012.