Stories, community, culture: How World Book Day came alive at SM North EDSA

Spearheaded by Book Nook, in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the International Board on Books for Young People, the event brought together storytelling sessions, interactive art activities, and hundreds of books for readers of all ages.

Children gathered around storytellers, fully immersed as narratives leaped off the page. Nearby, art corners encouraged them to draw, paint, and interpret what they heard—turning reading into a multi-sensory experience. It wasn’t just about consuming stories, but creating them too.

The celebration featured a dynamic mix of voices from literature, media, and the arts. Among those present were Julius Corotan, Maricel Diaz, and Nelson Canlas, co-author of a children’s book rooted in local culture.

Adding a heartfelt touch, guest reader Migoy Cabel Moreno connected with young audiences through storytelling that felt both personal and engaging.

Meanwhile, Gloc-9—joined by his daughter Savannah Dawn—highlighted how storytelling extends beyond books into music and spoken word, resonating across generations.

The event also gathered key figures from publishing and children’s literature, including Katrina Stuart-Santiago and Eugene Evasco, reinforcing the importance of nurturing local stories.

At the heart of the celebration is Book Nook’s mission: to make reading accessible, communal, and deeply engaging. By bringing books into everyday spaces like malls, it breaks the idea that reading belongs only in classrooms or libraries.

In 2026, that mission feels more relevant than ever. With digital distractions competing for attention, creating physical, shared spaces for reading helps rekindle curiosity—especially among younger generations.