La Loma celebrated Lechon Festival 2026

The Quezon City government and residents of the city’s First District celebrated the La Loma Lechon Festival 2026 on Sunday along Calavite and Don Manuel Agregado Streets in Barangay Salvacion, alongside the feast of Nuestra Señora de Salvacion de La Loma.

Held every third Sunday of May, the annual festival continues to reinforce La Loma’s reputation as the Lechon Capital of the Philippines.

In her opening remarks, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte honored Tomas Delos Reyes, the founder of Mang Tomas lechon sauce and a pioneer of La Loma’s lechon industry.