Devotees flock to Lubao’s Sampaguita Festival

During the parade, the image of Apu Sto. Cristo was boarded to a boat and paraded over a two-kilometer stretch of the Porac-Gumain River from the Bamboo Hub up to the Dalan Bapor alongside 30 other boats and hundreds of devotees.

According to Fr. Jess Manabat, parish priest of the Sta. Cruz Parish Lubao, the image was first discovered in the water. This is the reason why the image is returned to the river, to commemorate the area where the faith started and deepen the connection to the people of Lubao.

Doves were released, akong with fingerlings to symbolize peace and prosperity for the community.

The celebration showcased the strong connection of the Kapampangans, that despite the challenges, hope and faith continues to live.

The Sampaguita Festival 2026 float & street dance competition, will be held on May 4. This will be followed by the Kapistahan ng Lubao on May 5, and the Farmer's Day on May 6.

The Sampaguita Festival in Lubao, Pampanga, usually held around early May, is a week-long celebration honoring the town’s sampaguita farmers and its status as a top supplier of the national flower. The festival usually features colorful, fragrant float parades, street dancing, agricultural exhibits, and a Festival King and Queen coronation.

Sampaguita Festival celebrates local agricultural heritage, specifically honoring farmers who make Lubao a top producer of the fragrant white blossoms.