Honda hits 12-M sales milestone

The company said the achievement also points to the role of motorcycles in the daily lives of Filipinos, especially those who depend on two-wheel transport for commuting and livelihood.

The Click125 played a key role in the milestone. Honda Philippines said the model remains one of its most trusted motorcycles in the country, with buyers drawn to its fuel efficiency, features, and practical design.

It was also linked to the 12 millionth unit sold, which gave the model a special place in the company’s latest sales achievement.