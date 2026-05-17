Honda hits 12-M sales milestone

Honda Philippines Inc. has reached 12 million cumulative motorcycle sales in the country, a milestone recorded on 30 April 2026.
The company said the figure shows the continued growth of the brand in the local market and the steady trust of Filipino riders who use Honda motorcycles for daily travel, work, business, and personal mobility.
Honda Philippines credited the milestone to its customers, dealers, partners, riders and associates who supported the brand through the years.
The company said the achievement also points to the role of motorcycles in the daily lives of Filipinos, especially those who depend on two-wheel transport for commuting and livelihood.
The Click125 played a key role in the milestone. Honda Philippines said the model remains one of its most trusted motorcycles in the country, with buyers drawn to its fuel efficiency, features, and practical design.
It was also linked to the 12 millionth unit sold, which gave the model a special place in the company’s latest sales achievement.
“This milestone reflects the trust and support of our Customers and the dedication of our Associates and Partners who continue to bring the Power of Dreams to our daily lives. It is a shared achievement that inspires us to keep delivering high-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of Filipinos,” Takeshi Kobayashi, Honda Philippines president, said.