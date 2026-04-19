Euro Motor at 20, built for the grind

Euro Motor marked its 20th year in the country with its first appearance at the Makina Moto Expo 2026, putting both its history and its next steps on display.
The brand entered the Philippine market in 2006. It built its name on motorcycles that fit everyday use, from tricycle work to daily commuting. Over time, its units became common on city streets and provincial roads, often chosen for low running costs and straightforward upkeep.
At the expo, Euro Motor shared its space with partner brands Benda and Morbidelli. The joint display showed how its lineup has expanded beyond utility bikes. The booth drew a mix of riders, from fleet operators to casual visitors looking at scooters and entry-level models.
Euro Motor grouped its motorcycles into three main segments. The first focused on business use. The Daan Hari series stood out here, known among tricycle drivers who rely on these bikes for daily income. These units are often paired with sidecars and are built for long hours on the road. Durability and ease of repair remain key selling points.
The second group covered mopeds and underbones. These models run between 110cc and 150cc. They are aimed at commuters who need something simple and fuel-efficient. Many of these bikes are used for workday travel, especially in areas where public transport options are limited.
The third segment featured scooters, ranging from 125cc to 180cc. These units leaned toward comfort and ease of use. They also showed more attention to styling compared to the work-focused models. Visitors at the booth checked out models such as the EZ 125i, Falcon 180i, Griffin 180i and Samurai 155i.
Euro Motor works with Makoto Philippines for parts and service support. Makoto has been in the local market since 1998, and supplies spare parts through a wide dealer network. This setup helps owners find parts without long delays, which matters for riders who depend on their bikes for daily income.
The company said the anniversary, more than a timeline, is pointed to the riders who have used its motorcycles over the years, from tricycle drivers to office workers. The brand said it will keep focusing on practical machines while working on newer designs for future models.
After 20 years, the brand’s direction stays close to its roots. It continues to target riders who need dependable transport, while slowly adding new ideas to keep up with changing demand.