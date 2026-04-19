Euro Motor at 20, built for the grind

The third segment featured scooters, ranging from 125cc to 180cc. These units leaned toward comfort and ease of use. They also showed more attention to styling compared to the work-focused models. Visitors at the booth checked out models such as the EZ 125i, Falcon 180i, Griffin 180i and Samurai 155i.

Euro Motor works with Makoto Philippines for parts and service support. Makoto has been in the local market since 1998, and supplies spare parts through a wide dealer network. This setup helps owners find parts without long delays, which matters for riders who depend on their bikes for daily income.

The company said the anniversary, more than a timeline, is pointed to the riders who have used its motorcycles over the years, from tricycle drivers to office workers. The brand said it will keep focusing on practical machines while working on newer designs for future models.

After 20 years, the brand’s direction stays close to its roots. It continues to target riders who need dependable transport, while slowly adding new ideas to keep up with changing demand.