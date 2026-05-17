Get PSF grant, CCC urges LGUs

The CCC emphasized the importance of maximizing available climate finance mechanisms to enable locally driven, science-based, and community-centered solutions that directly benefit at-risk populations.

The PSF is governed by a multi-sectoral board chaired by the Department of Finance (DoF), with the CCC as part of the board providing technical guidance and support to project proponents throughout the application process.

“The People’s Survival Fund is a critical tool to translate climate policies into concrete action on the ground. We encourage our local governments and partners to develop proposals that respond to their specific climate risks and protect their communities,” said Robert E. A. Borje, vice chairperson and executive director of the CCC.

Through the PSF, eligible proponents may access funding for adaptation activities in key sectors, including water resources management, land management, agriculture and fisheries, health, infrastructure development, and the protection of natural and coastal ecosystems.

The CCC also continues to assist LGUs in strengthening their capacity to develop bankable proposals aligned with national climate priorities.

This underscores that expanding access to climate finance remains essential to building a climate-resilient Philippines, particularly for frontline and at-risk communities. This is in line with the vision of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen climate resilience and sustainable development.

Interested applicants may submit their proposals to the PSF Board Secretariat or visit the official Facebook page of the DoF for more information. (https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Lypuxd7z5/).