Ormoc’s P42-M climate resilience project eyed for replication by LGUs

The PSF Board approved the P42.35-million project, titled “Building Ormoc’s Community Resilience through Green Riverscaping and Nature-Based Solutions for Flood Mitigation,” on March 31, 2026.

The initiative aims to strengthen the city’s climate resilience through three major components: integrated watershed reforestation and management, sustainable agricultural livelihoods, and climate-resilient communities.

The city government said the three-year project, backed by a P42.35-million grant and local counterpart funding, will improve drainage systems, restore rivers, and support sustainable livelihoods for communities vulnerable to floods and typhoons.

“By combining nature-based solutions with community-led initiatives, we are helping residents manage climate risks more confidently while promoting sustainable livelihoods that protect lives, livelihoods, and the future of Ormoc’s communities,” said Frederick Go.

The project addresses the city’s vulnerability to extreme rainfall and typhoons, which frequently cause the Pagsangaan, Anilao, and Malbasag rivers to overflow, flooding 74 low-lying barangays and triggering storm surges in 17 coastal communities.

Based on its feasibility study, Ormoc City will strengthen drainage systems along the Haubon, Anilao, and Malbasag rivers to complement existing flood control projects implemented from 1998 to 2001.

One of the key components, the Watershed Restoration and Management Program, includes a delineation study of the Haubon Watershed and the reforestation of 180 hectares of denuded upland areas in Barangay Cabintan.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Agricultural Livelihoods component involves establishing a 10.39-kilometer bamboo and fruit tree buffer system along the Pagsangaan River to reduce soil erosion. Community nurseries will also be established in partnership with farmer associations in Barangays Curva and Macabug to ensure a steady supply of seedlings.

To strengthen disaster preparedness, five Local Weather Monitoring Systems will be installed across five barangays, accompanied by capacity-building programs for residents.

The People’s Survival Fund is a long-term climate finance mechanism established under Republic Act 10174 of 2012. It provides at least P1 billion annually to local government units and accredited community organizations for climate adaptation projects aimed at improving resilience against floods, rising sea levels, and other climate-related risks.