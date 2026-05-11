CCC urges LGUs to apply for climate adaptation fund

The Climate Change Commission has urged local government units to submit applications for the People’s Survival Fund, a financing mechanism that supports climate adaptation projects aimed at strengthening resilience in vulnerable communities.

The call came after the Department of Finance, which chairs the PSF Secretariat, announced that concept notes will be accepted until 29 May 2026.

LGUs with limited technical capacity may submit a brief summary of their proposed projects, which could lead to an invitation to submit a full proposal or receive a notice of non-selection from the PSF Board.

The People’s Survival Fund is a national financing mechanism designed to support adaptation projects beyond the regular budget capacities of LGUs, enabling them to respond to climate-related risks through targeted interventions.

Funding may be used for projects addressing the impacts of climate change, including extreme rainfall, flooding, drought, and sea level rise.

The CCC emphasized the importance of maximizing climate finance mechanisms to support locally driven, science-based, and community-centered solutions for at-risk populations.

The PSF is governed by a multi-sectoral board chaired by the DOF, with the CCC providing technical guidance and support to project proponents throughout the application process.

“The People’s Survival Fund is a critical tool to translate climate policies into concrete action on the ground. We encourage our local governments and partners to develop proposals that respond to their specific climate risks and protect their communities,” said Robert E. A. Borje.

Eligible proponents may access funding for adaptation projects involving water resource management, land management, agriculture and fisheries, health, infrastructure, and the protection of natural and coastal ecosystems.

The CCC said it continues to assist LGUs in developing bankable project proposals aligned with national climate priorities.

The commission added that expanding access to climate finance remains essential in building a climate-resilient Philippines, particularly for frontline and vulnerable communities, in line with the climate resilience agenda of Ferdinand Marcos Jr..