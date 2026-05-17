Foreigner arrested for shabu possession

Authorities recovered one pack of suspected shabu weighing around five grams with an estimated street value of P34,000, one digital weighing scale, and several drug paraphernalia during the operation.

The suspect is currently under the temporary custody of PDEA 7, while the confiscated drug evidence has been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition.

Charges for violation of Sections 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) and 12 (possession of drug paraphernalia), Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspect.