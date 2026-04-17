2 arrested, P3.7-M shabu seized

About half a kilo of shabu was seized from two individuals during a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 and the Cebu City Police Office Station 2 in Sitio Plaza Goma, Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City, at around 4:05 p.m. on 16 April.
PDEA 7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza identified the main target as alias “Raffy,” 37, a food vendor from Barangay Sambag I, and his alleged cohort, alias “Harold,” 28, a janitor from Lamac, Consolacion, Cebu.
Authorities confiscated 21 packs of shabu weighing around 550 grams, with an estimated street value of P3.74 million. Also recovered were the buy-bust money, four cellular phones and other non-drug evidence.
The seized items were turned over to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for documentation and proper disposition, while the suspects are currently detained at the PDEA 7 facility in Lahug, Cebu City, pending the filing of charges.