2 arrested, P3.7-M shabu seized

About half a kilo of shabu was seized from two individuals during a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 and the Cebu City Police Office Station 2 in Sitio Plaza Goma, Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City, at around 4:05 p.m. on 16 April.

PDEA 7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza identified the main target as alias “Raffy,” 37, a food vendor from Barangay Sambag I, and his alleged cohort, alias “Harold,” 28, a janitor from Lamac, Consolacion, Cebu.