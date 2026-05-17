BYD tops cancer care support goal

BYD Cars Philippines has turned over P770,000 to the Healthway Foundation’s Cancer Care Hope Fund after sales of its limited-edition BYD Seagull in Seashell Pink exceeded its original target.
The campaign, launched in July 2025, tied each sale of the Seashell Pink Seagull to support for Filipino cancer patients and their families.
BYD Cars Philippines, under ACMobility, initially set a target of 70 units by the end of the campaign period. It ended with 77 units sold. That brought the total donation to P770,000, which now goes to the Cancer Care Hope Fund.
The fund supports patients of Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, which the company described as the first dedicated specialty cancer care facility of its kind in the Philippines. The aid is meant to help ease the financial weight that often comes with cancer treatment.
Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines, said the project fits ACMobility’s idea of malasakit, or care for the community.
“For us at BYD Cars Philippines, this effort embodies the community support that ACMobility stands for, malasakit. It is about going beyond what is expected and finding ways to create a positive impact in the communities we serve,” Palanca said.
Healthway Medical Network president and chief executive officer Jef Peeters said the donation will help the hospital extend support beyond medical procedures.