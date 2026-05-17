BYD tops cancer care support goal

BYD Cars Philippines has turned over P770,000 to the Healthway Foundation’s Cancer Care Hope Fund after sales of its limited-edition BYD Seagull in Seashell Pink exceeded its original target.

The campaign, launched in July 2025, tied each sale of the Seashell Pink Seagull to support for Filipino cancer patients and their families.

BYD Cars Philippines, under ACMobility, initially set a target of 70 units by the end of the campaign period. It ended with 77 units sold. That brought the total donation to P770,000, which now goes to the Cancer Care Hope Fund.