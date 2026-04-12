BYD goes big at MIAS

Plug-in hybrid and dual-mode models are also on display, including the Seal 5 DM-i, Sealion 5 DM-i, Sealion 6 DM-i, Tang DM-i, eMAX 9 DM-i and Shark 6 DMO. Visitors can view the Atto 2 EV and Sealion 7, both set for local launch later this year.

The Atto 2 EV is a compact crossover built for city use. The Sealion 7 comes with an all-wheel-drive system and a performance setup. Reservations for both models opened during the show with a P50,000 fee across dealerships nationwide.

“Our participation in the Manila International Auto Show is the ultimate display of BYD’s relentless innovation. With the showcase of the full NEV lineup, we are proving that there is a BYD for every Filipino. We are going beyond just selling cars, we are leading the movement that transforms how the country moves,” Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines, said.

“We have continuously been building the ecosystem that makes electric travel a reality for every Filipino. By expanding the Philippine EV Spine, our nationwide network of over 160 charging locations and counting, we are eliminating range anxiety and fortifying the country’s readiness for EV adoption alongside BYD’s extensive lineup,” Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility, said.