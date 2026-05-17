‘Boying’ hit over Aplasca suspension

Remulla justified the suspension by citing Aplasca’s admission that he fired the first warning shot at National Bureau of Investigation personnel near the Senate compound, calling it “unacceptable behavior.”

Meanwhile, Partido Demokratiko Party deputy spokesperson Ferdinand Topacio criticized Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida for warning that Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa could be arrested if he attempts to leave the country.

Topacio called the remarks “irresponsible,” stressing that no Philippine court has issued an arrest warrant or Hold Departure Order against the senator.

“There is no warrant against Sen. Dela Rosa issued by any court in the Philippines,” Topacio said.

He argued that ICC warrants cannot automatically be enforced in the Philippines without recognition by local courts and warned against misleading the public on the limits of international jurisdiction.