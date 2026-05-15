Ombudsman slaps Aplasca with six-month suspension over Senate chaos

“Unforgivable para sakin, mahirap patawarin yung ginawa nilang yan. Yung nagpaputok ng baril sa loob ng premises ng enclosed building, mas lalong delikado yun it could have hit somebody,” he said.

“I’m sure yung mga kapatid niyo sa hanapbuhay, yung mga kaibigan natin sa media, many of them were shell shocked by that kind of ruckus caused by the gunfire. Hindi biro yun, alam niyo na-eembed sa utak natin sa conscious natin kapag pumuputok ang baril,” he added.

Remulla affirmed that they were going to be investigating every angle and all the speculations concerning the incident, even the allegation that it was supposedly staged.

Though opting to conduct an independent investigation on the matter, the Ombudsman said that they may seek assistance from the Department of Justice (DOJ) who is also conducting their own investigation.

Suspend the NBI

After Remulla's announcement of Aplasca’s suspension, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano also called for the suspension of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag.

This was the same sentiment of Senator Imee Marcos, who wrote a letter directed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, 14 May.

In a follow-up to their issued suspension, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano detailed that the suspension of Aplasca was meant to preserve the evidence that the officer may have in his authority.

“The Ombudsman’s priority is to get the CCTV footage of the Senate over which Senate has jurisdiction,” he said in a message to reporters.

“It is meant to preserve the integrity of the evidence that may be in the public official’s possession or control,” he added.