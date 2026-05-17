Biotech, NCPC embark on crop protection project

The University of the Philippines-Los Baños’ National Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (Biotech) and National Crop Protection Center (NCPC) will assess pest and disease issues affecting Kalinga gayunan oranges, coffee and heirloom rice as part of a three-year agreement to strengthen crop protection efforts in the Philippines.
The Kalinga crop protection project in partnership with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist and Kalinga State University, will see Biotech lead the development of diagnostic tools and biocontrol agents and NCPC the devising of pest management strategies and biosafety measures.
The interdisciplinary collaboration between the two institutions aims to develop innovative technologies for pest management, build capacity through joint training activities and workshops, facilitate knowledge sharing, and sustain long-term institutional collaboration in support of instruction, research and extension.