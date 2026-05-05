DA to start construction of integrated agri lab building in Tarlac

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 (RFO3) has started the construction of the Central Luzon Integrated Agricultural Laboratory Building at the Central Luzon Integrated Agricultural Research Center (CLIARC) for Lowland Development, Brgy. Paraiso, Tarlac City on May 5, 2026.
According to DA RFO3, the said project is in collaboration with the city government of Tarlac and the provincial government, which aims to provide a single facility for the Integrated Laboratories Division.
The infrastructure aims to boost the research, diagnostic services, and laboratory services in Central Luzon, supporting the continuous growth and development of the agricultural sector of the region.
The integrated agricultural laboratory building serves as a “one-stop-shop” diagnostic and analytical hub designed to modernize farming and ensure food safety through a suite of specialized technical services.
These facilities typically house the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RADDL) that provides services such as disease monitoring that identifies and monitors infections like African Swine Fever (ASF) and Avian Influenza.
RADDL also conduct diagnostic services that conducts necropsies, parasitology exams, and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing to control and eradicate livestock diseases; and technical assistance that provides guidance on animal health and prophylactic measures for farmers.
Regional Soils Laboratory (RSL) that conduct nutrient analysis, science-based recommendations, and water quality testing; Regional Feed Chemical Analysis Laboratory (RAFAL) that conduct nutritional evaluation, and food safety; and Regional Crop Protection Center (RCPC) that conduct pest & disease diagnosis and biological control.