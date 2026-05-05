DA to start construction of integrated agri lab building in Tarlac

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 (RFO3) has started the construction of the Central Luzon Integrated Agricultural Laboratory Building at the Central Luzon Integrated Agricultural Research Center (CLIARC) for Lowland Development, Brgy. Paraiso, Tarlac City on May 5, 2026.

According to DA RFO3, the said project is in collaboration with the city government of Tarlac and the provincial government, which aims to provide a single facility for the Integrated Laboratories Division.

The infrastructure aims to boost the research, diagnostic services, and laboratory services in Central Luzon, supporting the continuous growth and development of the agricultural sector of the region.