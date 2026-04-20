PhilRice, stakeholders open new Gas Chromatography Laboratory

The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), Faeger Co., Ltd., and Yanmar, with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), opened the new high-tech Gas Chromatography Laboratory at the Central Experiment Station in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija on 16 April 2026.

According to PhilRice, the new Gas Chromatography Laboratory measures greenhouse gases such as methane, nitrous oxide emissions, and carbon dioxide emissions that are discharged by rice fields from various types of farming such as Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD).