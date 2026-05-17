Battery backbone: GAC Aion V banks on EV-first platform

GAC Motor Philippines is putting more weight behind its Aion V electric SUV as the company highlights the AEP 3.0 platform that sits beneath the model.
The AEP 3.0, or Aion Electric Platform 3.0, is GAC Group’s fully developed electric vehicle platform.
It was made specifically for battery electric vehicles, instead of adapting a vehicle layout originally meant for a combustion engine. GAC said this allows the motor, battery, chassis and control systems to work more closely together.
According to GAC, the platform’s electric drive system can reach more than 90 percent energy conversion efficiency.
It also uses an integrated battery layout that lowers the center of gravity by as much as 20 percent compared with traditional combustion vehicles. GAC said this helps improve stability and handling, especially in daily driving conditions.
Body rigidity also improves by up to 15 to 20 percent because the battery forms part of the vehicle structure.
The platform also uses an intelligent energy management system that can improve efficiency by around 10 to 15 percent compared with non-dedicated EV platforms, according to GAC.
In the Aion V, the platform is paired with GAC’s Magazine Battery 2.0 technology. GAC describes the battery as waterproof and resistant to high temperatures.
GAC also said it was designed to reduce the risk of thermal incidents, a key concern for buyers who are still weighing the switch to electric vehicles.
The Aion V offers more than 600 kilometers of driving range under the NEDC cycle. GAC said this gives the SUV enough range for several days of city driving or long trips with proper charging plans.
The model can also charge from 30 percent to 80 percent in around 20 minutes, which can add more than 300 kilometers of range during a short stop.
The electric SUV also carries safety features aimed at family use. Its structure uses 1500 MPa ultra-high-strength hot-formed steel. GAC said the material helps create a reinforced safety cell for occupants during a collision.
The Aion V has seven airbags, including extended side curtain airbags that measure 2.3 meters long. These are designed to cover front and rear passengers and can hold pressure for up to six seconds in a multi-impact crash.
The cabin comes with a 14.6-inch infotainment display, voice controls and wireless charging. The seats can also fold into a flat resting space, while a built-in refrigerator in the center console adds convenience for long drives or heavy traffic.
GAC is also using price offers to push interest in the Aion V. Until 31 May 2026, the Aion V Elite is offered at P1,418,000 from its regular price of P1,498,000.
The Aion V Premium is priced at P1,598,000 from its regular price of P1,698,000.
The company said the Aion V is positioned for Filipino families who want long range, faster charging and lower running costs without giving up space and safety.
GAC added that electric vehicles such as the Aion V can cut energy costs by up to 50 to 70 percent per kilometer compared with fuel-powered vehicles. Maintenance costs may also be lower by around 30 to 50 percent because EVs have fewer moving parts.