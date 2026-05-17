Battery backbone: GAC Aion V banks on EV-first platform

GAC Motor Philippines is putting more weight behind its Aion V electric SUV as the company highlights the AEP 3.0 platform that sits beneath the model.

The AEP 3.0, or Aion Electric Platform 3.0, is GAC Group’s fully developed electric vehicle platform.

It was made specifically for battery electric vehicles, instead of adapting a vehicle layout originally meant for a combustion engine. GAC said this allows the motor, battery, chassis and control systems to work more closely together.