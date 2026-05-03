Diamond cut: GAC prices 2026 Emzoom from P1.059M

GAC Philippines has released the official specifications, colors and indicative pricing of the 2026 Emzoom, its updated five-seat subcompact crossover that now starts at P1,059,900.

The new Emzoom will be offered in two variants, the GB and the R-Style. Both versions carry a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine matched with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The powertrain produces 174 horsepower and 270 Newton-meters of torque.