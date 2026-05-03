Diamond cut: GAC prices 2026 Emzoom from P1.059M

GAC Philippines has released the official specifications, colors and indicative pricing of the 2026 Emzoom, its updated five-seat subcompact crossover that now starts at P1,059,900.
The new Emzoom will be offered in two variants, the GB and the R-Style. Both versions carry a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine matched with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The powertrain produces 174 horsepower and 270 Newton-meters of torque.
The GB serves as the entry variant, while the R-Style adds a sportier look and more convenience and driver assistance features. The GB is listed at an indicative pre-sale price of P1,059,900, while the R-Style is priced at P1,159,900.
GAC said the 2026 Emzoom receives updates to its exterior, cabin and onboard technology. The GB variant gets a new Star Diamond grille, auto-sensing windshield wipers, frameless rear wipers, automatic headlights and a second-row unfastened seatbelt warning system.
The cabin is fitted with a 14.6-inch multifunction touchscreen display with Android Auto phone projection. Interior color options include blue and black, and brown and black.
The R-Style gets a Black Edition treatment for the Emzoom grille, along with 18-inch tires, a 50-watt wireless charger, Android Auto projection, frameless rear wipers and a ventilated driver’s seat.
The top-spec variant also adds Integrated Parking Assistance and Blind Spot Video Driving Assistance, which expand the crossover’s driver assistance package.
Available exterior colors are Graphene Grey, Ivory White, Moonlight Grey and Superstar Silver.
GAC International senior vice president Steven Wang said the 2026 Emzoom remains an important model in the company’s Philippine lineup.
“The 2026 Emzoom is a vanguard of our Philippine lineup, embodying refined quality and dynamic performance,” Wang said.
“We are deeply grateful to our Filipino customers for choosing this vehicle, and we remain dedicated to providing them with unwavering, long-term support as we uphold our commitment to engineering precision and everyday versatility.”
GAC said the GS3 Emzoom has reached more than 8,000 customers in the Philippines, giving the nameplate a stronger base as the updated model enters the market.
The company said the 2026 Emzoom will be supported by its 30 dealerships nationwide and a dedicated Manila parts warehouse. GAC said the local warehouse is intended to help shorten waiting time for genuine parts and service requirements.
The vehicle is covered by GAC’s warranty program for internal combustion models, which runs up to five years. New owners also receive two years of free roadside assistance.
GAC Philippines operates under GAC International Philippines Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GAC International, the global arm of GAC Group. The local unit handles GAC Motor, Aion and Hyptec under the company’s One GAC strategy.