Street Fighter: Son of boxing legend defends belt in England

The son of former World Boxing Council super-featherweight champion Rolando Navarrete, Dy, 35, told DAILY TRIBUNE that his main advantage over Malignaggi, 45, is his being “a veteran” in bare knuckle fighting.

Malignaggi, who logged a professional win-loss record of 36-8 with seven knockouts, turned to bare knuckle in 2019.

So far, the Italian-American ring stylist has fought two times in bare knuckle, losing his first bout in 2019 and winning his second in 2025.

Known for his slick fighting style, Malignaggi remains tough given his high IQ.

However, Dy, who also competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship as a mix martial artist practitioner, swears that it’s not going to matter.

“I will not box with him. I will fight him like we are going to be fighting in the streets,” said Dy, who has a 5-1 mark in bare knuckle.