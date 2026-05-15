Navarrete son defends bare knuckle crown

To beat Malignagi, Dy said the key is to treat the bout as a street fight.

“I have to fight him like we are fighting in the streets,” said Dy, who arrived in England almost a week ago.

Dy also holds the edge in being the younger guy at 34. Malignagi, who is of Italian descent, is 45 years old and fought in the pros over 40 times.

He has also fought six times in bare knuckle, winning five times, including four by knockout, and losing once.

“Bare knuckle is a different game,” said Dy, brushing off the belief by boxers that they are superior because of their stand-up style of fighting.

Malignagi’s plus points are his vast boxing experience, superb skill set and solid chin while his minus are his age and lack of bare knuckle experience.

Dy boasts of savage power, youth and experience fighting in bare knuckle competitions with the banger attributing his hitting prowess to the genes passed by his estranged father.