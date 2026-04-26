UAAGI secures 803 MIAS reservations

UAAGI Auto Group closed the 2026 Manila International Auto Show with 803 vehicle reservations spread across its lineup of BAIC, Chery, Foton, Jetour, Lynk & Co and Radar models, as demand for electrified vehicles continued to grow among local buyers.
The group said several hybrid and electric models drove much of the interest during the event, including the BAIC B40e Trailmaster rEV, Jetour T1 Lightning i-DM, Chery Tiggo rEV LE and the Radar RD6 electric pickup.
UAAGI also pointed to its nationwide dealer network of 108 outlets as part of its push to expand its reach in the country.
Among the brands under the group, Jetour drew strong attention with the T1 Lightning i-DM, a plug-in hybrid SUV that became the most reserved model in the company’s display lineup during the show.
The vehicle uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor and was positioned as an alternative to diesel-powered midsize SUVs.
Jetour also presented the GAIA G700, a plug-in hybrid SUV priced at P4.888 million. The model uses the company’s Generation of All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture platform and carries features such as AI-assisted torque distribution, tank turn capability, and crab walk functions for tighter maneuvering on uneven terrain.
BAIC Philippines highlighted the B40e Trailmaster rEV, a plug-in hybrid off-roader priced at P2.888 million. The model combines an electric motor with an internal combustion engine and carries a claimed driving range of more than 1,200 kilometers under CLTC standards.
It also retains off-road hardware such as front and rear differential locks and crawl functions integrated into its electric motors.
Chery Auto Philippines brought the Tiggo rEV Luxury Edition to the show, a seven-seater plug-in hybrid vehicle priced from P1.578 million. The company said the vehicle recorded an 84.28 km/Lge rating during a Department of Energy fuel economy run.
Foton Philippines used the event to display the Traveller Sierra EV, a 12-seater electric van equipped with a 77.28-kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate battery.
The van produces 181 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of up to 303 kilometers per charge while carrying passengers. The vehicle also includes vehicle-to-load capability for powering external devices during outdoor trips.
Lynk & Co showcased the 08 EM-P hybrid SUV, which the company said holds Guinness World Records for hybrid driving range and pure electric driving range without refueling or recharging. The model is priced at P2.598 million.
Radar, which entered the Philippine market only months ago, introduced the RD6 electric pickup truck to local buyers during the event. The company promoted the model as a mix between pickup utility and SUV-like comfort while highlighting lower operating costs associated with electric vehicles.
UAAGI said its expansion efforts also include after-sales operations and technician training for electrified vehicles through its UAAGI Center for Technical Excellence in Valenzuela City.