UAAGI secures 803 MIAS reservations

UAAGI also pointed to its nationwide dealer network of 108 outlets as part of its push to expand its reach in the country.

Among the brands under the group, Jetour drew strong attention with the T1 Lightning i-DM, a plug-in hybrid SUV that became the most reserved model in the company’s display lineup during the show.

The vehicle uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor and was positioned as an alternative to diesel-powered midsize SUVs.

Jetour also presented the GAIA G700, a plug-in hybrid SUV priced at P4.888 million. The model uses the company’s Generation of All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture platform and carries features such as AI-assisted torque distribution, tank turn capability, and crab walk functions for tighter maneuvering on uneven terrain.