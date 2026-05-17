Aboitiz Foundation caps AFC silver year with national championships

MORE than a sporting event, the Aboitiz Football Cup reflects the Foundation’s broader commitment to nurturing future leaders and creating inclusive opportunities where young Filipinos can thrive physically, socially and emotionally.For 25 years, the Aboitiz Football Cup (AFC) — organized by Aboitiz Foundation — has gone beyond competition by empowering youth, promoting healthy lifestyles, and building stronger communities through sports and values formation. As the Philippines’ longest-running grassroots football tournament concludes its silver milestone season at the Aboitiz Pitch in LIMA Estate, it continues to bring together young athletes, families, schools and communities through discipline, teamwork and resilience.

More than a sporting event, the AFC reflects the Foundation’s commitment to developing future leaders and creating opportunities for young Filipinos to grow both on and off the field. Through football, the initiative encourages active living, strengthens community who can contribute positively to society.