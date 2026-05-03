AFC Season 25 Cebu leg concludes

The Aboitiz Football Cup Season 25 (Cebu leg) successfully concluded, bringing together teams from grassroots to veteran divisions in a celebration of football, community and sportsmanship, last 25 April.
In its 25th season, the tournament continues to serve as a platform for developing young athletes while strengthening the football community across Cebu and beyond.
Top honors were claimed by standout teams across divisions, with Giuseppe FC, Magis Eagles ADC, Erco FC and MJ United emerging as champions in key categories — highlighting the depth and competitiveness of local football talent.
Key Winners
Players 6 — Giuseppe FC
Players 8 — CFC Academy
Players 10 — Giuseppe FC
Players 12 — Don Bosco FC-A
Boys 14 — Giuseppe FC
Boys 16 — Magis Eagles ADC
Boys 18 — Magis Eagles ADC
40 Above — Don Bosco United FC
50 Above — Erco FC
Women’s Open — Erco FC
Men’s Open Division 2 — MJ United
Strong performances from runner-up teams such as Rongcales Futbolitos FC, Don Bosco FC, Ateneo/SRFC, SportsGen International Academy and USC Alumni FC further underscored the high level of competition throughout the tournament.
More than just a sporting event, the Aboitiz Football Cup remains a key initiative in promoting youth development, inclusivity, and community engagement, aligned with the Aboitiz Group’s commitment to nation-building through sports.
The tournament also promoted sustainability through the Tapon-to-Ipon campaign, in partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines. The initiative encouraged players, teams, and communities to collect and properly dispose of plastic bottles — reinforcing the value of waste segregation and recycling while turning simple actions into meaningful environmental impact. Through this effort, participants not only competed on the field but also contributed to a cleaner and more sustainable community.
Winners of the Tapon-to-Ipon (Players 6) category were Subangdako as champion, followed by USC Alumni FC as first runner-up, and Bato Spartan FC as second runner-up.
Champions League Celebration
As part of its milestone 25th season, the Aboitiz Football Cup will culminate in a special Champions League event, bringing together top teams from across regions to the Aboitiz Pitch in The Outlets, Lipa, Batangas on 9 May 2026.
The Saturday event will feature an opening ceremony, kickoff matches, and awarding rites — serving as a celebration of 25 seasons of passion, community and the beautiful game.