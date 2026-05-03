AFC Season 25 Cebu leg concludes

Strong performances from runner-up teams such as Rongcales Futbolitos FC, Don Bosco FC, Ateneo/SRFC, SportsGen International Academy and USC Alumni FC further underscored the high level of competition throughout the tournament.

More than just a sporting event, the Aboitiz Football Cup remains a key initiative in promoting youth development, inclusivity, and community engagement, aligned with the Aboitiz Group’s commitment to nation-building through sports.

The tournament also promoted sustainability through the Tapon-to-Ipon campaign, in partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines. The initiative encouraged players, teams, and communities to collect and properly dispose of plastic bottles — reinforcing the value of waste segregation and recycling while turning simple actions into meaningful environmental impact. Through this effort, participants not only competed on the field but also contributed to a cleaner and more sustainable community.

Winners of the Tapon-to-Ipon (Players 6) category were Subangdako as champion, followed by USC Alumni FC as first runner-up, and Bato Spartan FC as second runner-up.