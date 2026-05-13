AboitizPower launches ‘NavoKicks’ youth football camp

As part of the initiative, the power company donated essential sports equipment to the city’s Sports Development Office.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco said members of the Lobos Football Club and players from the University of the Philippines Men’s Football Team are serving as mentors for the participants.

He cited the program is part of a broader summer campaign to empower youth through sportsmanship.

“Thank you to our friends from AboitizPower Therma Mobile Inc. for providing the equipment to make this program possible,” Tiangco said during the launch.

The camp arrives amid a nationwide push to strengthen grassroots football. Between 2025 and 2026, the Philippine Football Federation and FIFA have intensified talent identification and regional development initiatives to create elite pathways for young players across the country.

Organizers said NavoKicks is designed to provide a safe space for learning while guiding children toward productive opportunities in the growing Philippine football landscape.