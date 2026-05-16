Toni Go-Yadao and Marco Viaña lead Virgin Labfest 21

Toni Go-Yadao is stepping into the role of festival director for the 21st edition of the Virgin Labfest (VLF), joining Marco Viaña in leading the platform for "untried, untested, and unstaged" one-act plays. While this is Go-Yadao’s first time at the helm, she is a VLF veteran who recently directed “Don’t Meow for Me, Catriona” last year.

For her, the new position marks a shift in focus. “This role is not just about leading; it is about taking care of the process, the artists, the production staff, and the stories being told,” said Go-Yadao.

A shared leadership model

The two theater makers are moving away from the traditional solo-boss model in favor of a dual directorship, a partnership grounded in what they call sabay (moving together) and tiwala (trust).

Viaña, now in his fifth year as festival director, said he was the one who proposed the setup. “I actually suggested having a dual directorship. Having two directors with different perspectives felt aligned with the festival’s core mission of championing diverse voices,” he explained.