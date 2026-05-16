Toni Go-Yadao and Marco Viaña lead Virgin Labfest 21

Toni Go-Yadao is stepping into the role of festival director for the 21st edition of the Virgin Labfest (VLF), joining Marco Viaña in leading the platform for "untried, untested, and unstaged" one-act plays. While this is Go-Yadao’s first time at the helm, she is a VLF veteran who recently directed “Don’t Meow for Me, Catriona” last year.
For her, the new position marks a shift in focus. “This role is not just about leading; it is about taking care of the process, the artists, the production staff, and the stories being told,” said Go-Yadao.
The two theater makers are moving away from the traditional solo-boss model in favor of a dual directorship, a partnership grounded in what they call sabay (moving together) and tiwala (trust).
Viaña, now in his fifth year as festival director, said he was the one who proposed the setup. “I actually suggested having a dual directorship. Having two directors with different perspectives felt aligned with the festival’s core mission of championing diverse voices,” he explained.
Working together is familiar territory for the pair, as they both serve on the artistic committee of Tanghalang Pilipino (TP). TP manages the festival alongside the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Writers’ Bloc.
The duo has been hands-on from the beginning, reading scripts and meeting playwrights to shape this year’s theme, “Hubo’t Hubad.”
While they handle the bigger picture as a team, each has found a distinct focus area. Viaña is expanding the festival’s reach through regional and international theater talks, while Go-Yadao is concentrating on artist welfare and ensuring that new playwrights feel supported throughout the creative process.
Neither is seeking the spotlight; instead, they hope audiences leave remembering the plays and the perspectives they bring to the stage.
For updates on the festival schedule and ticket sales, visit the official social media pages of VLF, CCP, Tanghalang Pilipino, and Writers’ Bloc on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.