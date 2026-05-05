Edwards, Wolves roar, eclipse Spurs

Minnesota ace Edwards, who missed the final two games of the Wolves’ first-round series win over Denver with a left knee injury, scored 18 points from the bench despite clearly being short of full fitness.

Edwards’ effort was backed by 21 points from Julius Randle while four other Minnesota players cracked double figures in a precious opening victory on the road in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.

“We just want to win ball games, that’s all we want to do as a group, no matter who it is, we don’t care,” Edwards said.

“I may not be as athletic as I usually am, but I got to be able to box out and make those small plays and win a big-time game.”

San Antonio was left reflecting on an agonizing finish which saw Julian Champagnie’s attempted buzzer-beater to snatch victory bounce off the rim as the clock expired.

Wembanyama’s monster defensive performance also included 15 rebounds with 11 points in what turned out to be a losing effort.

Dylan Harper led the Spurs scoring with 18 points off the bench on a night when seven San Antonio players finished with double-digit points tallies.