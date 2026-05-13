Wembanyama, Spurs near West finals

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 27 points as the San Antonio Spurs moved to within one win of the National Basketball Association Western Conference finals with an emphatic 126-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

French star Wembanyama was back in the Spurs line-up after escaping a suspension for his ejection in game four on Sunday, when he smashed an elbow into the throat of Minnesota’s Naz Reid in a heavy defeat.