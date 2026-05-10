Shopwise Bike Fest gears up for 3rd edition

More than just a race, the Shopwise Bike Fest has evolved into a movement that champions healthier lifestyles, sustainable mobility, and stronger community connections through cycling. By making the event inclusive and family-oriented, Shopwise continues to reinforce its commitment to making wellness both affordable and enjoyable for Filipino families.

Open to participants of all ages, this year’s bikefest again features an expanded lineup of categories designed to encourage wider community participation.

Headlining the event are the adult ride categories featuring four distances: the 60-kilometer ride over a four-loop counterclockwise course, the 45-km three-loop ride, the 30-km two-loop event and the 15-km one-loop course.

Family-friendly activities will also take center stage, including the Kids and Family Ride, the Tricycle Kids Ride and the Push Bike categories for children aged two to seven. Distances range from 500 meters to 100 meters, allowing even the youngest participants to experience the excitement and joy of cycling safely.