Record turnout fuels Bike Fest success

“We want families, friends and cycling enthusiasts to come together in an environment that inspires people to embrace wellness while creating meaningful experiences on and off the road.”

The event’s family-oriented approach remains one of its strongest attractions, with categories designed not only for seasoned cyclists but also for beginners and young children. Organizers believe introducing kids to cycling at an early age helps cultivate discipline, confidence and active habits while steering them away from gadget dependency.

The event features four adult ride categories — 60-km, 45-km, 30-km and 15-km events — allowing participants of different fitness levels to join the festivities.

Equally anticipated are the Kids and Family Ride, Tricycle Kids Ride and Push Bike races for children aged two to seven. Distances range from 100 meters to 500 meters, giving even the youngest riders a safe and enjoyable introduction to cycling.

Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula emphasized the event’s broader social impact, saying the bikefest strengthens community ties while encouraging healthier lifestyles.

“This event goes beyond promoting fitness and recreation,” Advincula said.

“It strengthens camaraderie among people who share a passion for cycling and encourages communities to embrace active and sustainable lifestyles. We are proud to support initiatives like this that inspire healthier, more connected communities.”