Rizal buy-bust nets ‘pusher’

According to authorities, residents in the area frequently went to the suspect to buy illegal drugs locally known as “tobats.”

The suspect allegedly attempted to flee during the operation but failed after police officers and PDEA operatives surrounded the area outside his house.

Recovered from the suspect were around five grams of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of nearly P40,000, along with buy-bust money.

The suspect is now under police custody and faces charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.