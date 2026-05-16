Put the phone down: Cine Europa 29 challenges you to sit still

Between endless TikTok loops, aggressive autoplay algorithms, and that graveyard of half-watched Netflix shows you will eventually get back to, our collective attention spans are officially fried. Enter Cine Europa 29, coming in with a timely challenge for you: Just sit down, stay still, and actually watch a movie.

From 28 May to 4 July, the long-running film festival is returning with a lineup of 17 feature films and three documentaries from every corner of the European Union. We are talking prestige storytelling from Poland, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Ukraine and beyond, brought straight to Pinoy cinephiles.