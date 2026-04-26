High-value target nabbed in Ilocos Sur drug bust, P1.27M worth of shabu seized

The suspect, identified as Jomel Murillo y Diocardo, 41, married, and a construction worker residing in Brgy. Calumpang, Binangonan, Rizal, was tagged as a high-value target and an alleged member of the Sputnik Gang.

Authorities seized approximately 187 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P1,271,600.

Recovered from the suspect were two small transparent sachets containing white crystalline substance, one of which was identified as the buy-bust item. Also confiscated were several non-drug items including seven pieces of P1,000 boodle money used in the operation, a white coupon band, a leather wallet, a small brown envelope, a Partas bus ticket, and a Samsonite denim backpack containing clothes.

Police said the inventory and marking of all seized items were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses, in accordance with legal procedures. The entire operation was documented using body-worn cameras and alternative recording devices.

Police Colonel Agosto Asuncion, Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Director, underscored the impact of the arrest, saying the operation sends a clear message to drug networks.

“Malinaw ang mensahe namin, kahit gaano pa kalaki o katagal ang operasyon ninyo, hahabulin namin kayo. Hindi titigil ang kapulisan hangga’t hindi nalilinis ang ating mga komunidad sa iligal na droga,” Asuncion said.

The suspect is now in police custody and is expected to face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.