VP Sara Duterte to PMA graduates: ‘do not waiver’ in defending the nation



Duterte praised the class for completing what she described as a “rigorous journey—one defined by discipline, sacrifice, and an unwavering sense of duty.”



She reminded them that stepping out of Fort del Pilar marks not an end but the beginning of a lifelong commitment to the nation.



The Vice President also thanked the graduates for choosing a path centered on national service.



“May your service be a testament to your determination to protect our country and uphold the welfare of every Filipino,” she said.



The “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026 represents the newest officers of the Armed Forces, completing their training at the academy’s campus in Baguio City.



Duterte was invited to the graduation rites along with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but instead sent a representative in her place.