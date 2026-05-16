Musings in Shenzhen: A Filipino’s what-ifs

Shenzhen is a city in the province of Guangdong, China, but it feels like an idea made real. An ambition, fully realized in steel, glass, and motion. Its economy alone rivals that of an entire country like the Philippines, and standing in the middle of it all, I couldn’t help but sit with a million what-ifs.
What if we had that, too? What if our cities moved with the same clarity of purpose? What if progress felt this intentional?
In 2025, Shenzhen’s economy grew steadily, reaching a gross domestic product of 3.873 trillion yuan, or about $557.32 billion, up 5.5 percent year-on-year. Its local officials described it as a year of qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth, driven largely by innovation and the expansion of high-tech industries. It’s hard to ignore what that number represents, especially when placed side by side with the Philippines.
That same year, our economy was valued at roughly $487 billion, growing at 4.4 percent, slower than the previous year. Growth was largely fueled by services and trade, and while resilient, it fell short of targets due to climate disruptions and reduced government spending.
A single city, outpacing an entire nation. And suddenly, the what-ifs don’t feel abstract anymore. They feel urgent.
For many Filipinos, including me, Shenzhen used to be just a name printed on shipping labels, a sorting center stamped on our online parcels. But being there, even for just a few days, revealed something deeper.
The city is not just a logistics hub; it is a birthplace. Of Huawei, DJI, and BYD, among others. They are powerhouses that didn’t just grow there, but were shaped by the very DNA of the city — fast, forward-looking, and modern. It’s almost surreal to remember that Shenzhen only started as a small fishing village more than four decades ago, as what our tour guides narrated when we traversed through its modern streets.
As someone trying to build a life anchored in movement, I started my mornings running through the neighborhoods around my hotel. I’ve come to believe that the best way to understand a city is through its mornings, to learn the rhythm of its people before the day fully begins. And Shenzhen, in those early hours, felt alive in a disciplined way.
For three mornings, I ran alongside people twice, even three times my age. There was no rush, no chaos and I am beyond jealous how the people there seemed to have a shared understanding of space and routine. The sidewalks were wide enough to hold more than just pedestrians because they were built to accommodate two-way motorcycle lanes, yet still left generous room for people to walk, run, and simply exist.
It struck me how infrastructure shapes behavior. When a city makes room for movement, people move with ease and perhaps with respect.
Maybe that’s part of why everything feels so polished. So clean. So… intentional. It’s hard to believe that a city this young now stands as one of the world’s leading innovation hubs.
How are all these possible? And more importantly, what would it take for the Philippines to learn from this?
During my stay, I also had the chance to see the massive Huawei headquarters and campus, an entire ecosystem built for innovation. As I see it, its scale reflects how deeply the city supports its homegrown giants. European-inspired buildings stretch across vast grounds, housing research facilities, offices, and even residential spaces for employees. It felt less like a workplace and more like a city within a city, designed for focus and long-term thinking. It’s like a fever dream.
And again, the question returned: What if we had that, too? Because Shenzhen doesn’t just represent progress, it represents a decision. A commitment to build, to invest, to imagine beyond the present.
Leaving the city, I carry both admiration and restlessness. Because once you’ve seen what’s possible, it becomes harder to settle for anything less.