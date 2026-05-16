Musings in Shenzhen: A Filipino’s what-ifs

Shenzhen is a city in the province of Guangdong, China, but it feels like an idea made real. An ambition, fully realized in steel, glass, and motion. Its economy alone rivals that of an entire country like the Philippines, and standing in the middle of it all, I couldn’t help but sit with a million what-ifs.

What if we had that, too? What if our cities moved with the same clarity of purpose? What if progress felt this intentional?

In 2025, Shenzhen’s economy grew steadily, reaching a gross domestic product of 3.873 trillion yuan, or about $557.32 billion, up 5.5 percent year-on-year. Its local officials described it as a year of qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth, driven largely by innovation and the expansion of high-tech industries. It’s hard to ignore what that number represents, especially when placed side by side with the Philippines.