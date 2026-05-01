Close but no cigar

There’s the startup founder posing beside a laptop in a café, the Wi-Fi borrowed, the business model still in “bahala na si” Batman mode. The fitness transformation that is, if you look closely, mostly lighting, angles and “tiis-ganda”

We are a nation of almosts. Almost first world. Almost efficient. Almost disciplined. Almost honest — “depende sa sitwasyon,” it depends.

Even our politics runs on approximation. We elect leaders who speak like they’re always debating, except the words arrive empty, like a jeepney that says “fully loaded” but still finds room for three more. Platforms are launched, slogans repeated, and somewhere between promise and performance, the whole thing dissolves into a shrug.

“Ganito na talaga.” “Okay na ‘yan.” “At least meron.” It is our national punctuation mark.

We used to admire the finished product. The carpenter who could build a house that would outlive him. The cook who didn’t need a measuring spoon because instinct had already done the math. The journalist who checked, double-checked, and then checked again, not because it was required, but because he valued his byline.

Now we admire the appearance of getting there.

Close enough to competence that it passes. Close enough to success that it can be filtered, captioned, and uploaded before reality objects. Close enough to the truth that no one asks a second question — “baka mapahiya pa.”

Almost has become our comfort zone.

You can almost fix your diet while still ordering extra rice — last na ‘to, promise. Almost save money while upgrading your phone every year. Almost understand an issue after watching a three-minute explainer — gets “ko na ‘yan.” Almost asks nothing of you except participation. And participation, we have in abundance.

The danger is not failure. We Filipinos understand failure; we live with it, joke about it, and turn it into karaoke by midnight. Failure is honest. It teaches. It forces you to choose: try again or stop.

Almost doesn’t force anything.

It keeps you in a loop of perpetual preparation. You are always about to start that business — next month “na talaga.” About to get serious with your health — “simula bukas.” About to fix your finances — “bawi na lang sa susunod na sweldo.”

Always about to. Never quite there.

And years pass. The promises get louder, the results thinner. You wake up one day and realize you have been rehearsing your life instead of living it.

The cruel part is that almost looks good from a distance. It photographs well. It sounds convincing. It gives you just enough validation to keep going — okay “na siguro ‘to.”

But it has no weight.

A life built on almost is like a campaign promise after elections — drawing “lang pala.” It existed, technically, but try holding it. Try building anything on it.

Perhaps the answer is not complicated, just inconvenient.

Do something completely. Finish a thing — “huwag bitin.” Build something that works. Say something true — “kahit masakit.” Demand something better — “ngayon na.”

We are capable of it. History says so. But history also says we are very good at settling — “pwede na, basta meron.”

At some point, “malapit na” has to become “nandito na.” Because almost, for all its charm, is still a kind of absence. And a nation that lives too long in approximation risks becoming one itself — recognizable, promising, and perpetually unfinished.