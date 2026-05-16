Make disciples among nations

Jesus told the disciples they will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon them, commanding them to be His witnesses to the ends of the earth.

Jesus gave the Great Commission: “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations... And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.”

It seems paradoxical that He must leave physically to be with us eternally, but his departure allows His Spirit to dwell within our hearts. When we feel tired, overwhelmed, or lonely in our mission, we aren’t doing it alone. We draw strength from that quiet but powerful presence of the Holy Spirit inside us.

When Jesus ascended, the apostles stood looking up to the sky until angels reminded them to get moving.

It is easy to spend our faith lives “staring upward” — waiting for God to act, longing for a different time or simply focusing on the afterlife. The Ascension calls on us to look outward and forward. Our faith is not meant to be kept idle in the pews.

Jesus has no hands or feet on earth but ours. The Great Commission is not just a command for ordained ministers and missionaries crossing oceans. It is a daily call to live out our faith in our immediate vicinity — in the homes we share with our families, the offices where we work, and the communities wherever we are. We share Christ’s love through everyday actions, like listening to a struggling friend, standing up for the marginalized, and acting as servant-leaders.

Personally, I am convinced that Jesus wants me to share the Gospel to people like female massage therapists and girls working as customer care assistants who are trying their best to be good. People who are themselves victims of circumstances, that’s why they are in their present situation, who have no choice but to do their job for a living.

Let us be witnesses of God’s salvation to others.