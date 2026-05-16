Guimaras readies 18 tons for Mango Festival

ILOILO CITY — The Province of Guimaras has prepared around 18 metric tons of mangoes for its “Mango Eat-All-You-Can” event as part of the Manggahan Festival 2026.
The Manggahan Festival, considered Guimaras’ premier agri-cultural celebration, is a 10-day event scheduled from 15 May to 24 May 2026. The festival showcases the province’s mango industry, culture and traditions.
Provincial agriculturist Alvin Nava said during a press briefing that this year’s mango supply is five metric tons higher than last year’s allocation, reflecting increased participation and demand.
He said the provincial government aims to allow more visitors to experience the festival’s signature mango-eating activity.
Registration for the event costs P100 per participant, with each batch given 30 minutes for the eat-all-you-can activity.
Nava said this year’s celebration is expected to be “sweeter and more vibrant” as Guimaras continues to promote its globally recognized mango industry.
The festival officially opened Thursday afternoon led by Governor Lucille Nava and Congressman JC Rahman Nava.
Governor Nava said the province prepared various activities for local residents and tourists, with mangoes remaining the centerpiece of the celebration.
Aside from the eat-all-you-can event, the festival also features nightly music and food fairs throughout the 10-day celebration.
Cultural presentations from Guimaras’ five municipalities will also be showcased to highlight the province’s traditions, heritage and identity.
The provincial government invited the public to visit Guimaras and participate in the festivities.