Guimaras readies 18 tons for Mango Festival

Provincial agriculturist Alvin Nava said during a press briefing that this year’s mango supply is five metric tons higher than last year’s allocation, reflecting increased participation and demand.

He said the provincial government aims to allow more visitors to experience the festival’s signature mango-eating activity.

Registration for the event costs P100 per participant, with each batch given 30 minutes for the eat-all-you-can activity.

Nava said this year’s celebration is expected to be “sweeter and more vibrant” as Guimaras continues to promote its globally recognized mango industry.