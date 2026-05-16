Guimaras prepares 18 metric tons of mangoes for festival’s ‘eat-all-you-can’ highlight

Provincial Agriculturist Alvin Nava said in a press briefing that this year’s supply is five metric tons higher compared to last year, reflecting growing participation and demand.

He said the provincial government aims to allow more visitors to experience the festival’s signature mango-eating activity.

Registration for the event is set at P100 per participant, with a 30-minute eating time allotted per batch.

Nava said this year’s celebration is expected to be “sweeter and more vibrant,” as Guimaras continues to highlight its globally recognized mango industry.

The festival officially opened Thursday afternoon, led by Governor Lucille Nava and Congressman JC Rahman Nava, with a full lineup of activities prepared for both local residents and tourists.

Governor Nava said the province has organized various events designed to entertain visitors from across the country and abroad, with mangoes taking center stage.

Aside from the eat-all-you-can highlight, the festival also features nightly music and food fairs, offering entertainment throughout the 10-day celebration.

Cultural presentations from the province’s five municipalities will also be showcased, highlighting the traditions, heritage, and identity of Guimaras communities.

The provincial government is inviting the public to visit and take part in the festivities.